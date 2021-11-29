The Galleria's casual South African restaurant suddenly shutters

Galleria shoppers won't be able to dine on peri peri chicken this holiday season, because the restaurant that served it has closed. Mozambik South African Kitchen announced its last day of service was Sunday, November 28.

A popular chain in its native South Africa, Mozambik replaced Peli Peli, which closed earlier this year. Compared to Peli Peli, Mozambik offers a lower price point and a more casual atmosphere. It opened its Galleria location in October. Mozambik's original Houston-area location at The Woodlands Mall remains open.

Co-owner Ryan Stewart ties the two concepts together. He moved to Houston from South Africa in 2017 and served as Peli Peli's executive chef. Although he's no longer in the kitchen, several dishes from Peli Peli are served at Mozambik, and Stewart's commitment to using fresh ingredients remains in place. Still, the Galleria proved not to be a viable venue.

“Unfortunately, we ran up against too many compounding issues with this store,” Stewart said in a statement. “Between the large amount of debt we inherited from Peli Peli, labor shortages, disagreements with our landlord, and significantly reduced foot traffic in the Galleria, it just doesn’t make sense to keep this store going. We have a thriving location in The Woodlands, and we don’t plan to leave the Houston area any time soon.”