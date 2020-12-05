Celebrity chef's $1 million win leads Houston's top 5 stories of the week

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Celebrity chef scores $1 million for Houston food charity on popular game show. David Chang's victory will benefit hospitality workers nationwide thanks to the Southern Smoke Foundation.

2. Intimate and worldly new sushi restaurant rolls out in the Galleria area. With just 14 seats, Hidden Omakase will be a showcase for the talents of chef Billy Kin.

3. 9 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, partings, and all-you-can-eat stone crab. This week's food news roundup includes restaurants that will serve fancy lunches in December.

4. Prepare for major construction on this bustling Inner Loop street. Driving on Shepherd is already a challenge, but maybe it will be better after the work is complete.

5. Chita Craft fans left high and dry by blackout of Houston TV station. A dispute between AT&T/DirecTV and Tegna has viewers discovering the benefits of a simple, over-the-air antenna.