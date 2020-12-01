Prepare for major construction on this bustling Inner Loop street

A stretch of a bustling Inner Loop street will soon see an extensive makeover. The Upper Kirby Redevelopment Authority could be selecting a contractor by the end of the year to oversee a project that will overhaul Shepherd Drive from Westheimer Road to US-59.

The project had a bid deadline of November 20, according to Upper Kirby projects director, Lee Cisneros.

After a contractor is selected, work can begin in early 2021 and will take two years. Improvements include new concrete pavement, underground utilities, and updated drainage.

This project will bring other Upper Kirby features seen on its projects on Westheimer Road, Kirby Drive, Bissonnet and Eastside streets, including brick paver crosswalks, widened sidewalks, lighting, and landscaping.

Work is estimated to start in early 2021 and would be projected to finish in 2023. The City of Houston and Upper Kirby Redevelopment Authority will be responsible for funding the $20 million project.

Tasked with upkeep and beautification of the area, the Upper Kirby Redevelopment Authority addresses area flooding, mobility, and pavement condition in partnership with the City of Houston.

Plans include the implementation of comprehensive pedestrian amenities, overhead utility relocation, and landscaping enhancements to turn “efficiently functioning thoroughfares into great city streets,” per the organization. Extensive work by the group has already been completed on major streets including Richmond Avenue, Wakeforest Drive, and Buffalo Speedway.

As with any far-reaching improvement project, locals can no doubt expect the already busy street to be impacted by construction over the two-year period.

---

For more on this story, including video, visit our content partner ABC13.