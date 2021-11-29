Houstonians encouraged to don western wear for rodeo's big 90th event

As the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo approaches a major milestone, the city’s biggest party is encouraging locals to don their western wear to celebrate the occasion.

In honor of the “90 Days ‘til 90 Years” Celebration on Tuesday, November 30, the rodeo is encouraging Houstonians to throw on their best cowboy gear — hats, shirt, buckles, boots, to celebrate the rodeo’s 90th anniversary celebration.

Originally christened the Houston Fat Stock Show and Livestock Exposition in 1931 by a group of seven Texas businessmen — with an official show that followed in 1932 — what is now the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has entertained tens of millions over nearly 100 years.

In 2019, the rodeo welcomed 2.5 million total attendees from 75 countries during the 24-day event. The 2019 affair hauled in $227 million in economic impact and boasted $81,409,966 in operating revenue.

Next year’s 90th anniversary season (February 28, 2022-March 20, 2022) will feature a kickoff concert by ​​Texas-born performer Cody Johnson (February 28, 2022), an H-Town Takeover starring Houston rap legend Bun B ( March 11, 2022; Black Heritage Day), and a closing show by the King of County, George Strait (March 20, 2022).