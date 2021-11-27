Chris Shepherd's big changes shake up Houston's top 5 stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Chris Shepherd shakes up his restaurants with big closure and 2 new concepts. Closing UB Preserv paves the way for the space to reopen as a new bar and for chef Nick Wong to take over operations at Georgia James Tavern.

2. Handsome Houston hunks and celebs rock the runway in raucous, record-breaking gala. Una Notte features some of the hottest athletes in Houston and a who’s-who roster of the city’s most successful, philanthropic, and dashing gents as models.

3. Where to eat in Houston right now: 8 exciting new restaurants for November. This month's list includes an exciting Mexican-American concept in the Heights, downtown's newest steakhouse, and two barbecue joints.

4. Lavish London gaming club darts into Houston with games, cocktails, and choice eats, and open date. The "Social Darts" concept treated some of Houston's most prominent influencers to a VIP preview at its Chicago location.

5. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes familiar face to lofty new title. Katie Grahmann will be responsible for overseeing the finances of an organization that generated more than $80 million of revenue in 2020.