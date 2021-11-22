Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes familiar face to lofty new title

A familiar face within the ranks of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo now has a new title. Veteran rodeo presence Katie Grahmann has been promoted to chief financial officer, the organization announced.

Part of Grahmann’s responsibilities include overseeing all accounting and finance operations of the organization. For those keeping score, the rodeo boasted an operating revenue of well more than $81 million in 2020.

The new title is hardly unfamiliar for Grahmann. Most recently, she served as senior director of accounting and controller, overseeing accounting and finance functions, such as treasury, investments, donations and sponsorships, payables, receivables, and fixed assets.

Before joining the rodeo seven years ago, Grahmann served as controller at the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council, and as audit manager at Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC), according to her bio.

Away from work, Grahmann has volunteered her professional financial skills, serving organizations including the Junior League of Houston, where she currently serves as nominating committee secretary and previously as financial vice president.

Grahmann is also a founding board member of Impact100 Houston, which works with women of all ages, stages in life, income levels, and backgrounds.

The Texas A&M graduate most recently was honored with the Houston Business Journal’s 2021 “Women Who Mean Business Award.” (That local accolade recognizes women in leadership roles who have demonstrated excellence in their careers and community.)

“Since joining the Rodeo in 2014, Katie has been a significant contributor to our organization’s success, emerging as a well-respected leader among her team and colleagues,” said rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman, in a statement. “I look forward to what I know will be a great next step in Katie’s growth with the rodeo.”