Lavish London gaming club darts into Houston with games, cocktails, and choice eats, and open date

"Getting better at darts" seems like an improbable new year's resolution, but, just in case, a new-to-Houston entertainment venue will be able to help fulfill that goal. Flight Club will open its first Houston location on January 14, 2022.

Founded in London in 2015, Flight Club offers a dart-based version of the social gaming concepts that are opening across the city. Dubbed "Social Darts," Flight Club upgrades the classic darts experience with technology, a posh interior, and a focus on serving higher quality food and cocktails.

Different game styles facilitate group play. The company touts that more than 160 million darts have been thrown by more than 2 million people since 2015.

Details of the retro-inspired design include plush booths, semi-private game areas, and the ability to host groups from six to 400 people. Executive chef Sean Brown's menu will feature shareable items such as ahi tuna tacos and al pastor skewers.

Joining outposts in Chicago and Boston, Houston's location will occupy 8,500 square feet at Regent Square, the mixed-use development currently under construction near Montrose at the corner of Dunlavy and West Dallas. It will join two restaurants from chef Chris Shepherd: a reimagined version of his Georgia James steakhouse and a second concept that has yet to be announced.

To prepare for its Houston opening, the company invited influencers such as Samantha Huang, Julia Wang, and Houston Hot Spots' bloggers Matt Fiala and Marissa Ha to the Chicago location.

“We’ve built our concept on creating a one-of-a-kind experience that brings people together over laughs, delicious food, refreshing cocktails and yes, a bit of friendly competition,” says Alan Cichon, U.S. president of Flight Club owner State of Play. “We recognize Houston as one of the country’s greatest and most diverse culinary cities, and we’re excited to settle ourselves within its vibrant food and drink landscape.”