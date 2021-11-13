Galleria food hall's big rescue heats up this week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. 2 Houston nightlife veterans step in to open planned Galleria food hall. When it opens next year, the food hall will feature 11 restaurants, three bars, and a rooftop patio.

2. Houston's only Frank Lloyd Wright home quietly sells for $2.7 million. This home is a significant piece of Texas architecture — Frank Lloyd Wright only built two other homes in Texas, in Dallas and Amarillo.

3. Houston suburb raises the roof with one of biggest housing booms in the nation. Fort Bend County grew 41 percent (80,880 new housing units) over the past decade.

4. Houston financial powerhouse among 6 tycoons inducted into the Texas Business Hall of Fame. The sole person of color on this year's list, Gerald Smith has received numerous awards for his entrepreneurial achievements and community service.

5. Football legend Peyton Manning autographs 100 bottles of bourbon at Houston liquor store. Find the coveted bottles of Sweetens Cove at Spec's in Midtown.