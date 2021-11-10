Football legend Peyton Manning autographs 100 bottles of bourbon at Houston liquor store

Calling all whiskey lovers. Peyton Manning has just made it a little easier to find the perfect holiday gift.

In town for the Houston Open, the NFL Hall of Famer signed 100 bottles of Sweetens Cove bourbon at the Spec’s in Midtown (2410 Smith St.). Priced at $200 ($181.99 cash), the bottles are on shelves now — at least until they’re snapped up by fans of the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, and surprisingly entertaining Monday Night Football broadcasts.

"I’m excited to be in Houston today and meet with the good folks at Spec’s and sign a few bottles," Manning said in a statement. "Texas is a great and important market for us at Sweetens Cove. I hope folks will give it a try and learn about our story and this special product."

Manning is one of eight owners of both the Sweetens Cove Golf Club and Sweetens Cove Spirits, a prestigious group that includes tennis star Andy Roddick, Tiff's Treats co-founders Tiffany Taylor and Leon Chen, Kendra Scott CEO Tom Nolan, and musician Drew Holcomb.

Inspired by the golf club’s tradition where first-time visitors take a shot of whiskey at the first tee, the owners launched an affiliated spirits brand. The company’s first release, created from 100 barrels of 13-year old Tennessee whiskey, quickly sold out.

“We wanted to continue that tradition, elevate it, and really be a part of it,” Roddick told CultureMap Austin earlier this year. “That’s when we said to ourselves, ‘We should have our own bourbon.’”

Its second release, created by master blender Marianne Eaves, is a cask strength, 113.7-proof blend of 4, 6, and 16-year Tennessee straight bourbon. Tasting notes provided by the brand include a nose of toasted oak and bright fruit, flavors of dried citrus and honey, and a finish of clove and dark red fruit.

Sweetens Cove produced 50,000 bottles of its new release, which are on sale now in Texas and Colorado. Distribution to Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia is coming soon.