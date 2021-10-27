Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner bets BBQ, beer, and more in friendly World Series wager

A time-honored tradition between top city politicians is underway. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is placing a friendly wager with his counterpart, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

When the Braves lose (manifest!), Bottoms will don an Astros jersey, a city press release notes. She will also send Turner some award-winning peach cobbler from the historic Paschal’s restaurant, a case of Mayor Bottoms’ favorite Cherry Coke Zero, beer from Best End Brewing Company, and a hammer from Home Depot in honor of Atlanta’s home run hero Hammering “Hank” Aaron.

Should the Astros lose, the City of Houston will send Mayor Bottoms Brisket Fried Rice and Pork Ribs from Blood Brother’s BBQ (lucky), a case of “H-Town Pils” beer from St. Arnold’s Brewery, and tamales and lemonade from Irma’s Original.

Perish the thought, but Mayor Turner will also sport a Braves jersey

The friendly wager was announced via Instagram Live on October 26. Those interested can watch the exchange here.

The Astros fell to the Braves with a score 6-2, with Astros pitcher Framber Valdez taking the loss and Braves pitcher A.J. Minter taking the win. Game 2 of the World Series takes place here in Houston at 7 pm October 27.

With hope, it will be the first of a sweep, with Bottoms eventually donning an orange jersey.