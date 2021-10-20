Familiar traffic anchor Jennifer Reyna returns to Houston morning TV

A familiar face in morning TV news has resurfaced. Veteran traffic reporter, anchor, and personality Jennifer Reyna will join KHOU 11, the station announced.

The former Channel 2 personality (she departed in 2019) and model will now join wildly popular meteorologist Chita Craft, plus anchors Stephanie Simmons and Kimberly Davis weekday mornings from 4:30-7 am beginning November 1st, per KHOU 11.

Boasting more than 80,000 Instagram followers and even a Cameo presence, Reyna is equally a social media star. The Houston native is an avid sports fan, is seen at myriad events, and supports nonprofits such as the Houston Association of Hispanic Media, Muscular Dystrophy Association, and the Lone Survivor Foundation, among others, per her bio.

“I am pleased to join KHOU 11 and do my part to engage and inform my fellow Houstonians,” Reyna said in a statement. “I’ve had the opportunity to spend time with the team and they are talented, dedicated, and fun. I’m sure our viewers will appreciate the time they spend with us every morning.”

Reyna’s addition comes as pivotal Houston TV anchors are making moves and the TV news landscape is evolving and pivoting. As CultureMap recently reported, ABC13’s Art Rascon, who joined the station in 1998, is retiring and will be replaced by his son, former NBC News correspondent Jacob Rascon.

Meanwhile, TV’s most beloved anchor, Dominique Sachse of Channel 2, announced her retirement from the station after 28 years. “Saying goodbye to a 28-year career in the TV news business is bittersweet,” Sachse told CultureMap, adding that she has been “fortunate to have been welcomed into the viewer’s home for as long as I have.”