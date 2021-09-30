Houston's most popular TV anchor Dominique Sachse announces retirement after illustrious 28-year career

Since 1993, Dominique Sachse has been a familiar, welcoming face to Channel 2 viewers — starting as a traffic personality and quickly becoming the most recognized, beloved television presence in Houston.

Now, the Emmy-award winning journalist, anchor, and Youtube sensation will sign off for the last time during the 6 pm newscast on Friday, October 29, Channel 2 announced.

“Saying goodbye to a 28-year career in the TV news business is bittersweet,” Sachse tells CultureMap. “I have been blessed to work with such an esteemed group of colleagues and so fortunate to have been welcomed into the viewer’s home for as long as I have.”

“But sometimes it’s necessary for one chapter to end and another to begin. I am ready and eager for this next chapter in the form of more content creation and the soon-to-be release of my first book, Life Makeover - Embrace The Bold, Beautiful and Blessed You. I sincerely can’t thank the Houston community enough for their support.”

The Houston community has indeed supported Sachse, who skyrocketed to local fame after launching her career as a Metro Traffic reporter for a variety of stations, then a dis jockey at Mix 96.5, and later as a morning traffic reporter. After a successful anchor fill-in stint, Sachse was promoted to her anchor position.

She has been a fixture on the evening newscasts since the ’90s.

Notably, Sachse Dominique covered President George W. Bush’s inauguration in January 2001 and Pope John Paul II’s visit to Mexico City canonizing Juan Diego in 2002. In 2006, she presented a compelling series on inflammatory breast cancer, along with a phone bank to answer viewers’ questions and traveled to London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016 to cover the Olympics.

A true Houston success story, Sachse attended Memorial High School, and earned a radio/television journalism degree from the University of Houston. She received the “Outstanding Young Communications Alumna” and “Distinguished Alumni” awards from UH and was named 2002 and 2007′s “Best Television Personality” by the Houston Chapter of American Women in Radio and Television, per her bio. Readers of the Houston Press and Houston Chronicle often named her their favorite or best newscaster/local personality.

Sachse is currently penning a book, Life Makeover: Embrace the Bold, Beautiful, and Blessed You, set to be released on April 5, 2022. Her wildly popular YouTube channel boasts 1.53 million subscribers.

Fans (and there are many) can keep up with the star at her site dominiquesachse.tv.