Major Houston suburb's bustling town square set for fab facelift

The bustling urban center of one of Houston’s most ethnically diverse suburbs is set for a major facelift. Sugar Land Town Square — aka The Square — will undergo a major transformation with more communal spaces, enriched walking environments, and new merchants.

A first phase of redevelopment, scheduled for completion by mid-2021, includes lush landscaping, new outdoor spaces accommodating social distancing, and increased public seating areas, according to a press release.

Updates include colorful branding, vibrant signage, and creative new tenant storefronts. New tenants will include local entrepreneurs with original dining and retail concepts such as the recently opened State Fare Kitchen and Mattison Avenue Salon & Spa.

Spearheading the transformation is Lionstone Investments, Dallas-based Rebees, Sugar Land-based Planned Community Developers, and the City of Sugar Land.

“The vision guiding the evolution of Sugar Land Town Square is to create a lively, walkable village filled with unique merchants, delightful surprises, outdoor communal areas, and authentic expressions of local culture,” said Matt Ragan of Rebees in a statement. “Sugar Land Town Square is the cultural and urban center of the City of Sugar Land, and it will soon honor this role by becoming as vibrant and future-leaning as the city itself.”

Sugar Land Town Square, which was developed in 2003, boasts 1.4 million square feet of mixed-use offerings. It houses a city hall, a Marriott Hotel and conference center, and an expansive central plaza that is the site of numerous concerts, festivals, performances, pop-ups, and city events. Myriad local and national retail outlets and restaurants dot the landscape alongside 167 high-end condominiums.