2 posh Houston spots check in on Travel + Leisure's list of best resorts

Planning that perfect fall staycation? Travel + Leisure loves this two luxurious Houston stays, according to its new list of best resorts.

The esteemed travel publication ranked The Woodlands Resort third overall in its latest list of top resorts in Texas. The Houstonian Hotel & Spa, home of Houston's elite, follows at No. 4.

Surrounded by some 350 acres of a veritable forest, The Woodlands Resort boasts two on-site championship golf courses, a tennis center, a spa, walking and biking paths, and and seasonal water park complete with 1,005-foot Lazy River and 30-foot waterslide. It has become the go-to getaway for north Houstonians. Guest here can enjoy four distinct venues, from casual poolside fare to creative a la carte specialties.

Meanwhile, The Houstonian has enjoyed a 40-year reputation as one of the highest-status stays in Texas. President George HW Bush and Barbara Bush made their home there (Barbara's cookies are a favorite), as have myriad dignitaries and celebrities.

Nestled in the midst of a 27-acre oasis just off Loop 610 (and shrewdly hidden), the newly renovated rooms boast floor-to-ceiling wooded views. (Each room was redesigned in February with a base of blues, creams and golds, by award-winning design team Kay Lang + Associates, to hark to the the property's wooded acreage and heritage. Four onsite dining restaurants and a classic hotel bar provide sips and quality eats, while the popular Trellis Spa is a local oasis for rejuvenation.

Leading the list of Texas resorts is Austin’s Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection. The full Texas list includes:

Four Seasons Resort & Club Dallas at Las Colinas in Irving, No. 2.

The Woodlands Resort in The Woodlands, No. 3.

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa in Houston, No. 4.

Gage Hotel in Marathon, No. 6.

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa, west of Bastrop, No. 8.

Horseshoe Bay Resort in Horseshoe Bay, No. 9.

Steven Devadanam contributed to this article.