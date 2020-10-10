Home » City Life
Eclectic restaurant bids Bellaire farewell and more of Houston's top stories

The Union Kitchen California Benedict, Elvis Waffles, One Hot Mess
The Union Kitchen has closed its original location. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Eclectic Houston restaurant shutters 10-year original location. The Union Kitchen's original location may have closed, but five of the company's six other restaurants are currently open. 

2. This Houston neighbor named one of America's 5 best under-the-radar 'burbs. Key metrics included home values compared with the nearest big cities, housing availability, mix and diversity of businesses, and more.

3. Rare modernist Tanglewood townhome hits the market at $849,000. The impressive property is already under contract, but it never hurts to look, right?

4. 5 Houston movie theaters close as major chain temporarily suspends operations. Nationally, the decision by Regal Theaters affects 536 locations and approximately 40,000 employees. 

5. One of Texas' weirdest homes mushrooms onto the market for $2.2 million. "To me, it’s probably the most iconic house on [Lake Travis]. You can’t miss it.”

