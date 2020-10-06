Rare modernist Tanglewood townhome hits the market at $849,000

Townhomes in Houston are now so ubiquitous, it's almost hard to imagine there was a time when they were new and different to the Bayou City's architecture landscape. And the one that's for sale at 5000 Longmont Dr. is a showcase for how the city's townhome scene was born.

Dating to the earliest days of Houston townhomes, this Preston Bolton-designed development is a cozy enclave of 16 units built on the site, sheltered behind a privacy wall, and beckoning its new owners to see how sleek and modern it remains. The home, designed by Flowers & Maxwell Architects, is on the market for $849,000 and is represented by Lappin Properties.

Centered around a courtyard, 5000 Longmont #15 conveys easy elegance and chic sophistication. Unfolding across more than 3,200 square feet and two stories, the home offers indoor-outdoor living all year long. Black slate and hardwood floors play off each other, giving a natural feel to the abode. Light floods the home from top to bottom, courtesy of huge, nearly floor-to-ceiling windows. The white walls of the dining and living rooms add to the home's open feel, and each provides ample space for entertaining.

Follow the slate-floored, long downstairs hallway to its natural conclusion: a broad wood staircase beckoning to the home's sanctuary-like bedrooms. The master suite offers an ensuite bath with dual vanities, separate tub, and shower. The bedroom itself has thoughtful built-in shelves and cabinets, and two closets. The second bedroom is a stunning space with built-in bookshelves, making it the perfect home office.

Adjacent to the second bedroom is a clothes lover's dream: a huge closet with mirrors, tons of space and built-in storage.

The kitchen offers a range and two ovens, along with four pantries. Throughout the home, look for nooks and side spaces perfect for tables and seating for two, long benches for quite conversations and places to read and relax.

The community features a pool, green space, and gated access. Its Tanglewood-adjacent location makes for easy walking to Uptown Park and all its amenities.