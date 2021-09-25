Houston's best high schools dominate this week's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. 7 prestigious Houston-area high schools rank among best in Texas for 2021. Niche uses data such as SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and graduation rates to create the rankings.

2. Mega list of 40-plus restaurants and bars opening in Houston this fall. The rush of new arrivals has already started as Winnie's, d'Alba, and Dave's Hot Chicken have all opened in the last week.

3. Rumor no more: Top Chef selects Houston for new season. The show will highlight Houston's diverse culinary community and showcase local attractions.

4. Ken Hoffman scolds Houston Zoo for this controversial mega-celebrity carousel closure. "The Houston Zoo doesn’t have to kiss anybody’s rear end – real or fake, famous or not — at the expense of regular Houstonians who pay the zoo’s bills," our columnist writes.

5. Massive IG-worthy skulls dominate downtown in time for Día de los Muertos. The new installation features 10 massive, seven-foot tall skulls that line Discovery Green.