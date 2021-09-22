Massive IG-worthy skulls dominate downtown in time for Día de los Muertos

Fall’s crisp weather means Houstonians are planning outdoor Halloween and seasonal fun. To that end, a new installation downtown will make for a striking and Insta-friendly experience for those toasting a celebrated fall tradition.

In honor of Día de los Muertos, 10 massive skulls, measuring seven feet tall, will line the park and along the plaza at Avenida Houston.

The free-to-attend skull-full installation is dubbed “Celebración de Vida by Mexicráneos,” the urban art collective created to celebrate Mexican popular culture specifically through Día de los Muertos. Visitors can snap selfies during its run from October 6 through November 7.

To celebrate Día de los Muertos alongside the Celebración de Vida art installation, Houston artist Angel Quesada will create a community altar on view November 1 from 4 to 9 pm. Those attending can participate by bringing copies of photos or mementos of loved ones to leave on the altar. (Importantly: Visitors should not bring items they want returned.)

Those familiar with Mexicráneos will recognize its installations along Avenida de Reforma in Mexico City, and Paris and Lille in France. This new installation is a partnership between Discovery Green and Houston First Corporation. Houston-based company, Creativa, assisted in bringing Celebración de Vida by Mexicráneos to town, according to a release.

“Houston’s rich and diverse culture is what makes it a one-of-a-kind destination, so I am excited to partner with Discovery Green to bring such an impressive creative experience to our city,” said Michael Heckman, president and CEO, Houston First Corporation, in a statement. “Art elevates us all and helps promote greater understanding. As we observe Hispanic Heritage Month, I know this installation will be celebrated and appreciated by visitors and residents alike.”

As locals are no doubt aware, the cherished Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (“Day of the Dead”) finds families and friends celebrating and remembering those who have died.

With this is totally a social media-friendly experience, attendees are encouraged to tag their photos with hashtags #mexicraneos, #discoverygreen and #avenidahouston.

For more information, visit the installation’s official site.