7 prestigious Houston-area high schools rank among best in Texas for 2021

Several Houston-area school are among the top of their class among public and private high schools in Texas.

New rankings from education website Niche put three local institutions among the top public high schools in the state and four among the top private high schools in the state.

Carnegie Vanguard High School (in Houston ISD) leads the area best public high schools, while our prestigious St. John’s School leads the private academies.

Niche ranks public high schools based on factors such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and Niche user ratings.

Meanwhile, Niche ranks private high schools based on factors like SAT/ACT scores, quality of colleges that students consider, student-teacher ratio, and Niche user ratings.

“Our 2022 rankings come at a time when so many parents are curious about the different options for their children’s education, including some they may never have considered before,” Luke Skurman, founder and CEO of Niche, says in a news release.

Other local schools also ranked well:

Top-ranked School for the Talented and Gifted (Dallas ISD).

Second-ranked Liberal Arts & Science Academy (Austin ISD).

Third-ranked School of Science and Engineering (Dallas ISD).

Fourth-ranked Westlake High School (Eanes ISD).

Fifth-ranked Carnegie Vanguard High School (Houston ISD).

Sixth-ranked DeBakey High School for Health Professions (Houston ISD).

Seventh-ranked Carroll Senior High School (Carroll ISD).

Eighth-ranked Westwood High School (Round Rock ISD).

Ninth-ranked Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (Houston ISD).

10th-ranked Vandegrift High School (Leander ISD).

The top private high schools in Texas are:

Top-ranked St. Mark’s School of Texas in Dallas.

Second-ranked St. John’s School in Houston.

Third-ranked Greenhill School in Addison.

Fourth-ranked The Hockaday School in Dallas.

Fifth-ranked St. Stephen’s Episcopal School in Austin.

Sixth-ranked The John Cooper School in The Woodlands.

Seventh-ranked The Awty International School in Houston.

Eighth-ranked Keystone School in San Antonio.

Ninth-ranked Cistercian Preparatory School in Irving.

10th-ranked The Kincaid School in Houston.

As for the best school districts in Texas, they are: