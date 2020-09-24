Global fitness powerhouse flexes with flagship Houston gym

As Texas slowly reopens, a global fitness brand has announced a husky new facility in the Inner Loop. World Gym International will open its first gym in Houston in early 2021, appropriately titled World Gym Houston. The new, flagship facility boasts 40,000 square feet across five floors.

The gym is taking over the site of the former 1950s-era Cossaboom Family YMCA, an iconic landmark just inside the Loop at 7903 South Loop East. World Gym Houston will offer up new equipment and training facilities, locker rooms, hydromassage, sauna, yoga studio, cycling studio, kids club, a pro shop, personal training, nutrition coaching, and more, according to a press release.

VIP members will have exclusive access to their own training floor and a rooftop lounge. Staff includes certified coaches, personal trainers, and group exercise instructors. The gym offers cycling, yoga, and Body Pump. Fitness junkies can expect signature training programs that include HIIT (high-intensity interval training) programming, barbell focused strength training, Olympic lifting, mobility, and more.

World Gym Houston is owned by Jerome Karam, who also owns and operates World Gym Texas City. Karam recently announced World Gym Texas City is relocating and expanding to a brand new 100,000 square foot facility, making it the largest World Gym in the United States, according to a press release. The new World Gym Texas City will be in a former Sears building that Karam acquired at Mainland City Center, formerly known as Mall of the Mainland.

“Jacob, my son, first introduced me to World Gym when he was an all-state quarterback. He was a fan of all the iconic athletes that trained there. I love being part of World Gym’s legacy, which helped to create the entire modern fitness industry,” said Karam, in a statement. “With all the great amenities and services planned for World Gym Houston, our members are going to have so much fun getting in the best shape of their lives.”

The global World Gym was founded in 1976 by Joe Gold during the glory days of “Muscle Beach” in Santa Monica, California — when fitness and Hollywood celebrity went hand in hand. Since then, the brand has grown to more than 200 locations, mostly franchised, in 22 countries and territories.