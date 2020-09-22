Houston Independent School District closes facilities due to Tropical Storm Beta

As Tropical Storm makes its way over the Gulf Coast and Greater Houston and surrounding areas, the Houston Independent School District has closed all facilities and offices on Tuesday, September 22, the district announced.



That doesn’t mean a break for the kids, as at-home instruction will continue as scheduled — as long as internet connectivity and power remain intact. HISD’s digital learning centers will be closed, the district announced. Those expecting food deliveries at apartment complexes as well as curbside pickup – both scheduled for Tuesday, September 22 – should expect that those services are canceled today.

HISD is not the only district to close facilities. For a full list of updated district closures, visit CultureMap news partner, ABC13.



All facilities and offices will reopen Wednesday, September 23 — with road and weather conditions permitting. School and district employees will be required to report to work remotely and remain available during regular duty hours. Also, employees who are required to physically report to work will be contacted by their supervisors.



The district promises to provide updates to parents as it receives information from the National Weather Service and city and county authorities.



The school facilities closings are just part of the Greater Houston region’s preparation for the storm. On Monday, September 21, many area counties initiated mandatory evacuation orders for residents in fear of storm surges and high water.



Meanwhile, Houston and surrounding counties remain in a flash flood warning until 8:30 am Tuesday, according to ABC13.