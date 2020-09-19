Controversial Houston restaurant's big move west and other top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Controversial whiskey-fueled restaurant serves up comfort food to Katy. Federal Grill, the restaurant that reopened for dine-in before it was legally allowed to do so, will open its third location in Katy.

2. Famous cheesesteak restaurant teams up with Deshaun Watson for new Houston locations. Watson's store will be located in a former Freebirds just a few blocks from NRG Stadium.

3. Popular 24-hour Houston restaurant's new Heights location serves up fresh dishes and retro style. The new Katz's aims to be the country's nicest 24-hour restaurant.

4. Museum of Fine Arts, Houston unveils dazzling details for historic opening. The largest cultural project in North America culminates with the opening of the Kinder Building in November.

5. New 'wine country club' uncorks exclusive, members-only spot in Montrose. Posh lounges and room for private events separate Vault & Vino from other wine storage facilities.