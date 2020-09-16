Controversial whiskey-fueled restaurant serves up comfort food to Katy

Another Houston restaurant has set its sights on Katy. Federal American Grill will open its third location in a former Mason Jar at 727 West Grand Parkway S., according to a press release.

The 9,000-square-foot restaurant will undergo an extensive set of renovations to match the look and feel of Federal Grill's locations on Shepherd Drive and in Hedwig Village, including the installation of a glassed-in kitchen, private dining rooms, and an expansive patio. All told, the restaurant will seat more than 250 people. Expect an opening in the spring.

"When this opportunity in Katy was shown to us, it made a lot of sense," Federal Grill owner Matt Brice said in a statement. "We already had customers who drove in from Katy to our Hedwig location. This offered us a chance to serve a built-in customer base."

With dishes like kung pao calamari, chicken fried steak, and shrimp and grits, Federal Grill's menu has been designed to satisfy a wide range of tastes. It also features an extensive selection of whiskey (and whisky) from around the world, including exclusive barrel picks from domestic producers.

Brice opened his first Federal Grill in 2013. Hedwig Village opened in February, shortly before restrictions designed to limit the spread of Covid-19 prompted statewide orders that shuttered restaurant dining rooms. Brice defied Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's stay-at-home/work-safe order by opening a few days before Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued his own order that allowed restaurants to reopen for dine-in service.

Real estate broker David Littwitz of Littwitz Investments, Inc represented Federal Grill. The landlord was represented by Eric Drymalla and Peggy Rougeou with Tarantino Properties.