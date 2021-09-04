Home » City Life
This Week's Hot Headlines

Guy Fieri's big Houston showcase on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives heats up week's top stories

Roberto Crescini Fresco Café Italiano Guy Fieri Diners Drives In Dives
Guy Fieri visited Fresco Cafe Italiano on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Courtesy of Food Network

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Guy Fieri showcases 4 Houston restaurants in new Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives episodes. The first of three new episodes to include Houston restaurants aired Friday, September 3. 

2. California chicken restaurant goes 'crazy' with 15 new Houston locations. El Pollo Loco sees Houston as a market that's hungry for more chicken.

3. Exciting new Spanish restaurant boasting world-class cred heads to The Heights. After enduring multiple shutdowns in California, chefs Fernando Recio and Jacque Varon have decided to bring their considerable skills to Houston.

4. Chris Shepherd leaves Westheimer home for posh new Montrose mixed-use development. Unfortunately, the moves means Hay Merchant will shutter at the end of this year. 

5. Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught's exciting new street food concept opens in Uptown Park. Currently open for breakfast and lunch, it's the first fast casual concept for the award-winning duo.

