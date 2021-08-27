Guy Fieri showcases 4 Houston restaurants in new Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives episodes

Four more Houston restaurants will soon be in the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives spotlight. The Food Network has revealed episodes and airdates that feature places visited by host Guy Fieri during a trip to Houston in April.

They are:

Fresco Cafe Italiano as part of "Cookin’ From Scratch” on Friday, September 3 at 8 pm

Weights + Measures as part of "Cookin’ From Scratch” on Friday, September 3 at 8 pm

Be More Pacific as part of "Domestic & Abroad" (airdate TBA)

"An empanada empire" (most likely The Original Marini's Empanada House) as part of "Fresh From Flavortown” on Friday, September 3 at 9 pm.

Fieri's visit to Montrose restaurant Traveler's Table first aired on August 13 as part of an episode titled "Mouthwatering Meat." Yet to air are the chef's other stops in Houston, which include The Toasted Coconut, The Pit Room, and a return visit to Kenny & Ziggy's.

Weights + Measures will host a watch party on September 3 from 7-9 pm that will feature some of the dishes Fieri tried during the taping — expect the signature carrot pizza — as well as drink specials.

In addition to filming television episodes, Fieri also prepared a special birthday dinner for TV actor Lee Majors, star of The Six Million Dollar Man and The Fall Guy. The chef also honored the "Dives" portion of his show's title by stopping in for a drink at Lola's Depot in Montrose.