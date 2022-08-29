Pearland Little League comes home, city announces grand celebration

After an impressive World Series run, the Pearland Little League players are home from South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. While the team didn't bring home a World Series trophy, the team finished among the top three squads in the country this year.

"We could not be more proud of the Pearland Little League and their run in the World Series. And we want to celebrate their success and experience!" the City of Pearland said in a statement.

To that end, the City of Pearland will host an official Pearland Little League Welcome Home Celebration at 6 pm Thursday, September 1 at Independence Park, 3449 Pearland Pkwy.

At the highly anticipated event, the little leaguer players will be joined onstage by former professional pitcher and Pearland native Clay Hensley to talk about their experience and celebrate their memories.

The celebration will be in-person and available via live stream here.

Pearland's quest for the title ended on August 25, with a 7-1 loss to Nolensville, Tennessee, just one win shy from making it to the U.S. Championship game. Notably, the loss was just their second in 17 games dating back to district.

This World Series quest featured many memorable moments, perhaps none more memorable than an in-game hug between two opposing players after a potentially devastating accident. The show of sportsmanship made national news and headlines and went viral — for all the right reasons.