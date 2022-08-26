Home » Sports
Pearland Little League loss ends team's impressive World Series run

By Jeff Ehling, ABC13
Pearland Little League 2022 World Series team
Despite the loss, Pearland enjoyed an impressive World Series run. PearlandLittleLeague/Facebook

Pearland Little League's quest for its second-ever U.S. Championship game appearance at the Little League World Series fell just one game short Thursday, August 25.

Despite scoring first, a first-inning grand slam by Nolensville, Tennessee killed any momentum Pearland carried from its two elimination-game wins.

The stars from Texas were defeated, 7-1, ending their Williamsport run just a win shy from making it to the U.S. Championship game. The loss was just their second in 17 games dating back to district.

Though it's not the result they wanted, Pearland's little leaguers finished among the top three teams in the country this year.

-----

Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.

