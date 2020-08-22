Ronnie Killen's Inner-Loop restaurant opens at the top of Houston's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Favorite Houston chef Ronnie Killen's new comfort food restaurant opens this week. The chef says he spent $1.8 million to transform the former Hickory Hollow space into an homage to his grandmother and godparents.

2. 7 things to know in Houston food right now: Reopenings, closings, and $1 Ninfaritas. We'll save you the click; find the $1 margaritas at both locations of The Original Ninfa's every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

3. New resort-styled River Oaks home graces the market at $4.6 million. The six-bedroom home offers a spacious backyard and other amenities designed for entertaining.

4. Houston's best banh mi shop and restaurant coming to East End. Roostar Vietnamese Grill's third location will feature a walk-up window designed to cater to the walkable neighborhood.

5. Houston's biggest rooftop garden blossoms with striking new events venue. The 6,000-square-foot event space features a customized tent and in-house AV and lighting capabilities for live performances and presentations.