Houston's biggest rooftop garden blossoms with striking new events venue

Last June, Houstonians buzzed over news that a forgotten downtown landmark will become home to one of the largest rooftop gardens and farms in the world in 2021.

As CultureMap reported, the highly anticipated Post Houston reimagines the former Barbara Jordan Post Office (401 Franklin St.), morphing the old government structure into a bustling, 550,000-square-foot mixed-use development combining a concert venue, retail and office concepts, restaurants, bars, an international market hall, and a flexible co-working space.

Now, Lovett Commercial, the Houston-based developer behind Post Houston, has announced plans for an event space opening in early 2021. The venue will be located in the building’s rooftop garden — dubbed Skylawn — and promises “the charm and feel of a rural farm with a chic background setting overlooking the city’s illuminated skyline,” according to a press release.

This new 6,000-square-foot event space is fully customizable, with the ability to host intimate and large-scale events with up to 300 guests. The venue will offer myriad catering options via a curated list of event caterers, along with a several of the culinary tenants located in Post Houston’s food and market hall.



Amenities include a customized tent and in-house AV and lighting capabilities for live performances and presentations.



“The special event space, which is part of Skylawn’s rooftop park and farm is unlike anything ever seen before in the city of Houston,” says Frank Liu, president of Lovett Commercial, in a statement. “We are working with one of the most talented landscape architecture firms in the country to ensure that we are creating a one-of-a-kind, standout rooftop park and farm that is going to become a top destination in our city.”

Skylawn is a five-acre rooftop park and sustainable organic farm designed by Hoerr Schaudt, which crafted Houston’s McGovern Centennial Park. Its 360-degree, unobstructed views of the city’s downtown skyline and rustic-meets-urban feel should make the event space a popular wedding destination.