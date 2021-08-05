Texas tax-free weekend returns with deals for back-to-school shopping

As busy, back-to-school families are well aware, Texas’ sales tax-free holiday weekend is around the corner.

That means sales tax exemption from August 6-8 on qualified items priced below $100, which saves shoppers $8 on every $100 spent. Examples of qualified items include clothing, face masks, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks.

Those interested can get full details on qualifying items at the Texas Comptroller website.

For COVID-wary shoppers, some good news. Customers can order online, telephone, mail, custom order — with some important guidelines to qualify for tax exemption, according to the Comptroller Department:

The item is both delivered, and paid for, by the customer during the exemption.

the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

A seller accepts an order when the seller has acted to fill the order for immediate shipment.

An order is filled for immediate shipment regardless of whether the shipment is delayed due to a backlog of orders or because stock is currently unavailable to, or on back order by, the seller.

Importantly, per the Comptroller Department, these items do not qualify for exemption:

Framed backpacks

Luggage

Briefcases

Athletic, duffle, or gym bags

Computer bags

Purses

“For many families with children who are going back to their school campuses for the first time since the pandemic began, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar noted in a statement.