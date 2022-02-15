Exclusive: Reagan Bregman on her big baby announcement video with husband Alex Bregman

One of Houston’s most dynamic sports couples is celebrating a big announcement. Houston Astros star Alex Bregman and his wife, fashion entrepreneur Reagan, revealed that they’re expecting their first child via a charming Instagram video on Monday, February 14.

“I wanted to do something special that was more than a photo and we brainstormed the video idea together yesterday,” Reagan tells CultureMap exclusively. “I can’t wait to show it to our baby one day!”

Set to country crooner Brett Young’s ballad “In Case You Didn’t Know,” the video follows the Bregmans as they walk to a stroller revealing a sonogram photo in the seat. Alex affectionately kisses Reagan’s belly, then the duo then embraces and waves to the camera. “Baby, we’re crazy about you,” the couple declares on the post which has more than 150,000 views as of Tuesday.

Astros ace pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr., a close friend and business partner with Bregman, cheered on the Bregmans, commenting, “LETS GO!!!! BABY BREGMAN ON THE WAY” on the post.

In his sixth season with the club, pivotal infielder and fan favorite Bregman powered through injuries in 2021 to make a triumphant comeback, one he documented in the short film No Sunshine: Reset. Rebuild. Rise. His slugging (his homeruns are affectionately known as Breggie Bombs), fielding, and veteran presence will be crucial for a team vying for another title after last year’s World Series run.

Meanwhile, much like her husband, Reagan is hardly taking a moment off since the news. The busy mom-to-be launched Exiza, a sustainable, ethical athleisure line last year and is still managing daily operations — from top to bottom.

“Overall, I’m feeling pretty good,” she says. “Some days, I’m extremely tired, but now that I’m in my second trimester I feel some energy coming back. I am still running Exiza day to day and we have so many new and exciting additions we are making to the line. I am very lucky I get to work from home though, because some days all I want to do is nap.”

As for the bundle of joy, the burning question is: will it be a little Alex or little Reagan? The glowing Mom tells us, “I’m just excited to be surprised!”