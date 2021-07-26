City of Houston boosts area with 21 sites for free crucial COVID vaccinations

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, variant infections are spreading, and the death count is surging — with 99 percent of those lost are reportedly unvaccinated, according to reports.

To that end, the Houston Health Department has announced a schedule for free doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the week of July 26. Some Twenty-one health department-affiliated free vaccination sites are on the schedule for this week, according to a press release.

These sites are available for walk-ins and appointments, per the department. Importantly for those interested, vaccination does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance. Find the full list of sites here.

Options include 10 new pop-up sites, fixed sites, and even in-home vaccination for residents who have travel/transportation restrictions, such as older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans. Locals requiring in-home inoculations should call 832-393-4301 to see if they qualify.

Meanwhile, Pfizer vaccines and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 pm, per the department.

Additionally, the county department adds in a press release that the CDC recommends those who are not fully vaccinated get tested if they are symptomatic, had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19, or participated in activities that put them at high risk for COVID-19 (attending large social or mass gatherings, or being in crowed indoor settings).

Area vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community needs. For the latest information, visit HoustonEmergency.org or call 832-393-4220.