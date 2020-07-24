West U parents protest online learning for 2020-21 school year

The Houston Independent School District recently announced that students will return to school in the fall, but via virtual classes. Some parents in West University aren't happy about that decision.

"Let's try this out. Hopefully, this isn't going to last very long. If things improve, there will be some opportunities for back to face-to-face learning. We'll see how it goes," Lydia Zatopek with Harris County Department of Education says.

A group of parents at West University Elementary School believe that's counterproductive, and their little ones need to learn in person.

"Children thrive from social interaction, learning from their peers, competing with their peers, comparing themselves to their peers, putting on clothes and presenting themselves, and learning manners each day inside the classroom," local mother, Christine Flood, says.

Flood and her neighbors plan to have a Red Apple protest on July 27 to make their voices heard.

While they understand the seriousness of COVID-19, they feel like there shouldn't be a "one-size fits all" plan.

"A month ago, there was a forum where it was a consensus that we would have more than just one option of only virtual learning. That there would be more options of in-person learning," Flood continues.

Harris County Department of Education said, for the sake of our children, parents and teachers have to make the best of it.

"They didn't sign up to be fully online, but that's unfortunately the situation that we're living in. Hopefully, it's not permanent. We know that. It's going to end eventually," Zatopek says.

Flood said there's no time to wait, and there's risk factors with every job.

"Virtual teaching is only half the job, so it will only be half the pay or less because parents are giving up their time that could be spent otherwise at work."

Red Apple organizers say they will continue to protest each Monday at West University Elementary School at 8 am until their request is taken seriously or HISD reverses its decision.

