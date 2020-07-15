Here is when HISD will resume classes for the 2020-2021 school year

The wait is over for Houston parents, as the Houston Independent School District released its highly anticipated 2020-2021 schedule on Wednesday, July 15.

Classes will start virtually on September 8, according to a letter sent to parents. The virtual instruction for all students will continue for six weeks through Friday, October 16. This is a delay of two weeks, caused by the rising number of COVID-19 cases, per the district.

Face-to-face classes will start on Monday, October 19, according to HISD. The date is subject to change based on COVID-19 conditions across Houston and guidance from local, state, and federal health officials.

Parents can opt out of face-to-face instruction entirely for the fall semester and 2020-2021 school year. To facilitate the online process, parents will be asked to complete an introductory online course by August 28. The course will be available on July 31.

Beginning on August 24, parents will receive a phone call from the district, asking them to indicate their choice for the 2020-2021 school year. Parents will be asked to select one of the following options:

Option 1: On-Campus Learning

Option 2: Virtual Learning

Parents can change their selection after each six-week grading period. Teachers will report to work virtually on Monday, August 24, while all other district employees will continue to work virtually, according to HISD.

The district released a timeline for re-opening dates:

September 8: First day of school (Virtual only)

Face-to-face instruction begins*

Face-to-face instruction begins* September 8, 2020 – January 29, 2021: First semester of remote learning for students/parents who choose online-only instruction.

Parents can choose remote instruction for the fall semester (through January 29, 2021) or entire school year (through June 11, 2021).