Houston's favorite hot dog spot's last Inner Loop closure leads week's top stories

1. Iconic Houston hot dog restaurant's last Inner Loop location quietly closes . CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler was first to report that the familiar hot dog favorite on Shepherd Drive has closed, marking the end of the brand's Inner Loop presence.

'Mayor of Montrose' reveals details on the grand return of his legendary LGBTQ+ nightclub. A legend in the Montrose bar, club, and civic scene, Charles Armstrong sat down with CultureMap to discuss the big return of South Beach, his fab nightclub, which opened this week.

Landmark Houston hotel named Travel + Leisure's top resort in Texas. A cherished Houston icon and former home to President George HW Bush and wife Barbara, the Houstonian Hotel, Resort, and Spa has been named the No. 1 resort in a prestigious new ranking.