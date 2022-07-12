Landmark Houston hotel named Travel + Leisure's top resort in Texas

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa reigns as the queen of resorts in Texas.

A new ranking from Travel + Leisure places The Houstonian at No. 1 among the top 10 resort hotels in Texas. The other Houston-area property on the list, The Woodlands Resort, lands at No. 5.

“Built in 1980, this grande dame of Houston has long been popular with out-of-towners and locals alike, who visit the stately property for its award-winning spa, wooded grounds, and tasteful rooms,” Travel + Leisure says of The Houstonian.

Travel + Leisure notes that the 27-acre resort recently wrapped up the first phase of a $23.5 million renovation of its club spaces, unveiling five studios and the renovated basketball court. But it’s the staff and their hospitality that have truly won over guests, the publication says.

Steve Fronterhouse, general manager of the 289-room hotel, lauds The Houstonian’s staff as “the most passionate hospitality providers in the state.”

“We are an independent property in a portfolio of one,” Fronterhouse tells CultureMap. “Everything we create here is attributable to the team at 111 North Post Oak Lane, which means our ideas for menus, food, and the whole resort experience are authentic and presented in a distinctive way.”

“The Houstonian has its own personality,” he adds. “We are proud our property bears the name of this city and feel it is our obligation to represent the cultures and tastes here. From our wine list to the new décor in the guest rooms, we want to show the world what Texas luxury looks and feels like.”

Here’s Travel + Leisure’s list of the top 10 resorts in Texas: