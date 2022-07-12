Houston's coolest crystal lagoon makes a splash with most floating cabanas in the U.S.

Last summer, Lagoonfest Texas nearly broke the internet when the beachy destination introduced its unique, floating cabanas — cleverly dubbed “aquabanas” — to its crystal blue waters.

Now, the 12-acre lagoon at Lago Mar in Texas City now boasts the largest collection of floating cabanas in North America — just in time for the triple-digit onslaught of a scorching Houston summer. Lagoonfest has added 18 new aquabanas to its fleet for a total of 22 on the water.

For the uninitiated, floating cabanas combine the thrill of water activities with the chill of sipping cocktails in a cabana. Lagoonfest’s collection includes picnic cabanas with a center table with drink holders, shaded seating, and a king lounger for tanning, per a release.

Three floating cabanas — called party cabanas (naturally) — are connected to a center inflatable island. They are more than 370 feet long and can accommodate more than 180 people at once.

Lagoonfest’s CEO Uri Mann notes that the party and regular cabanas are perfect for private parties, group getaways, or big birthday bashes — all popular draws at the lagoon. Prices for the day-long floating cabana rentals start at $450.

When not sipping, lounging, and dipping in to cool off, visitors can also rent kayaks, sailboats, stand-up paddleboards, and bumper boats. Active fun comes via the floating obstacle course and the 42-foot Titan slide. Full menus of food and bar options are also available.

By the numbers, the 12-acre Lago Mar lagoon is the largest in Texas and offers visitors more shoreline than any other man-made lagoon in the U.S. Containing more than 24 million gallons of water, the lagoon’s liner system is large enough to cover the entire Galleria mall — or 14 NFL football fields. Another fun fact: The lagoon surface is equivalent to some 1,350 home swimming pools.

Last year, the lagoon saw more than 80,000 visitors from around the state to its white, sandy shores.

Those interested can find tickets, availability, and more information at the official Lagoonfest site.

-----

Lagoonfest Texas; 12600 Crystal View Blvd. Hours are 10 am-8 pm Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and 11 am-8 pm Sundays. Individual ticket prices start at $22; season passes start at $69.