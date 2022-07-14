New 'salt cave' spa promises allergies relief and more for Houstonians

Locals suffering from the assault of our city’s many allergens, or from lung or skin afflictions, may soon find relief thanks to one of the most common compounds on the planet: salt.

Halotherapy, a treatment in which users breathe in tiny salt particles that dates back to the 12th century, will be available later this year in Houston thanks to The Salt Suite, the nation’s only salt therapy franchise chain.

The company has announced plans to open 20 new locations in Houston by the end of 2022. Areas that The Salt Suite is targeting include River Oaks, Galleria/Uptown, West Memorial, I-10 Villages, and Katy, a company spokesperson tells CultureMap.

How does it work? Through 45-minute salt therapy sessions in Salt Suite’s “caves,” a machine — dubbed a halogenerator — grinds pharmaceutical-grade dry salt into micro-sized particles, which are dispersed into the air of the salt rooms, per a press release. Guests are encouraged to lounge, relax, and breathe in the purified, antibacterial micro salt particles in the air.

This halotherapy, the company claims, helps allergy symptoms, respiratory ailments, skin issues, and boost the immune system. (The salt lounges are certainly cozy.) Membership plans start at $109, per the company website.

Salt Suite brass adds that the company tapped Houston for one of our more famous, or infamous, features — allergies.

“Not many people know that Houston is also one of the country’s worst allergy cities in the U.S.,” said Tiffany Dodson, CEO of The Salt Suite, in a statement, “which has us excited to bring much-needed relief to local Houston communities and introduce them to the benefits of halotherapy.”

Other Salt Suite options include children’s sessions, skin care, salt booths, and private events.

Those interested in salt sessions or even franchise opportunities can find information online.