Prepare for yet another major closure at the Southwest Freeway and 610 West Loop

Loop-bound weekend drivers should prep for another traffic headache.

The Texas Department of Transportation will close southbound and northbound mainlaines on the Southwest Freeway (69) at Loop 610 West from Friday, July 15 at 9 pm until Monday, July 18 at 5 am, the organization announced.

Drivers can keep up with progress and find detours here.

While crews continue construction on the new I-610 northhbound mainlane bridge over I-69, this weekend work will allow for the reopening of the 610 West Loop northbound exit to Westheimer, per TxDOT. Frustrated drivers are well aware that this exit has been closed since January.

Importantly, crews will also close the mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway southbound at 610 West Loop each night this weekend (during the I-610 West Loop mainlane closure) from 9 pm until 5 am.

Police officers will be hand to direct traffic. Motorists should expect delays, check their favorite navigation app before leaving, and alternate routes.

As CultureMap has previously reported, all this work is part of the $159 million I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway Interchange project. The goal is to significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving, per TxDOT.

Those interested can find road closure information at www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com. Twitter users can follow @HOU610at69 and @TxDOTHouston for the latest updates.