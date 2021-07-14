Major Inner Loop neighborhood scores prestigious accolades for design

A major urban Houston neighborhood, once known as an area of transition and flux, has scored some serious nods for design.

Midtown Houston has been recognized for achievement in global architecture and is the recipient of two major nods to design excellence as a World Landscape Architecture (WLA) Professional Merit Award winner.

Additionally, Midtown has been named a finalist for the prestigious Urban Land Institute's (ULI) Americas Awards for Excellence for Midtown Park, the neighborhood association announced.

Midtown was selected from more than 400 entries for the the WLA Professional Merit Award winner. Judged by a panel of 10 landscape architecture professionals and educators, the award is given to winners who exemplify the highest quality in landscape architecture and design, a press release notes.

As CultureMap reported, last year, Midtown Park (2811 Travis St.) landed two distinct awards. The green space won the Development of Distinction award and the People’s Choice Award from the Houston District Council of the Urban Land Institute (ULI Houston). It is just one of 23 North American developments that was recognized for excellence in categories including technology, amenities, and sustainability.

Winners will be announced over the summer, per a release.

Midtown Park houses three acres of land with artwork by mosaic artist Dixie Friend Gay, a flat and sloped dog park, and a garden walk with native plants and waterfalls. (Water is a central theme in the park, as there is another immersive features.) The park sees myriad weddings and festivals.

“Recognition for Midtown Houston and our parks from industry greats like World Landscape Architecture and the Urban Land Institute is truly a representation of the transformative power of design in public spaces,” Marlon Marshall, director of engineering and construction at Midtown Houston, said in a press release. “We’re proud of the progress that’s been made over the last 10 years within the district.”