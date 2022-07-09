Ben Berg's big Uptown restaurant reveal leads this week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Ben Berg bids adieu to neighboring French restaurant, reveals 2 new Galleria-area concepts. Blending the culinary expertise of the company behind Le Jardinier with Berg Hospitality's operational expertise should produce exciting results.

2. Nostalgic new bakery rises in Houston with Southern sweets and Grandma-approved treats. "If we open a concept, it has to be pretty darn close to perfect," co-owner Ashley Rosenfeld explains.

3. Neighborhood favorite Montrose sports bar announces last call after 8 years. The bar will give fans several opportunities to say farewell, including a closing party on July 30.

4. 2 top Houston steakhouses score Wine Spectator's most prestigious award. Fewer than 100 restaurants in America earn this coveted recognition.

5. Houston's favorite bakery heats up Energy Corridor with new to-go location. Common Bond won't stop until every area of Houston has access to its croissants, cookies, and pastries.