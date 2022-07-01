Houston's favorite bakery heats up Energy Corridor with new to-go location

Common Bond's quest to bring its croissants, cookies, and sandwiches to every part of Houston took another step forward this week. The popular bakery and cafe opened its seventh On-The-Go location in the former Beans Café space at 1127 Eldridge Parkway.

“Expanding to Energy Corridor is a natural progression for the Common Bond brand," CEO George Joseph said in a statement. "Many of our loyal customers have traveled in to dine at our restaurants. We are delighted to now serve them in their own neighborhood for lunch meetings, after school snacks, or their morning coffee run.”

First introduced in 2020, Common Bond On-The-Go slims down the offerings served at the larger bistro locations to a core menu of items that can be delivered quickly such as breads, sweets, and pastries along with savory items like sandwiches and salads. On the sweet side, expect all of Common Bond's signature items such as croissants and other viennoiserie like kouign-amann along with cookies, macarons, and small cakes.

The location also features new dishes such as a vegetarian meatball sandwich made with Impossible meat, a lemongrass pork sandwich with sriracha aioli, and a prosciutto and arugula sandwich on sunflower rye. Selections on a new kids menu include boxes with components for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, a ham and cheese sandwich, or a snack box with grapes, pretzels, and celery sticks.

Open daily from 7 am to 6 pm, the location features an umbrella-shaded outdoor patio as well as a drive-thru for convenient to-go orders. Beverage choices include coffee drinks, canned wine, and Common Bond's popular frose.

The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, July 7 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and giveaways for gift certificates and other prizes. The first 100 people in line will receive a free cookie.

More locations of Common Bond On-The-Go are already under development. The restaurant announced in March that it would open two locations near Memorial City Mall this fall.

“We are excited about helping expand Common Bond’s reach across the Houston area and bringing the Houston community a place to dine and bond over good food,” Edward Heap, senior vice president for SRS Real Estate Partners’ Houston office, added. SRS represented Common Bond in the transaction.