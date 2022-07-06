Neighborhood favorite Montrose sports bar announces last call after 8 years

A Montrose sports bar has issued its last call. Revelry on Richmond will close on July 31.

Revelry owner Ted Baker has decided not to renew his lease on the bar's space at 1613 Richmond Ave. Instead, he'll concentrate his efforts on Pennywhistle Pub, an Irish pub which is located near Revelry, and Bobcat Teddy's, an ice house-style bar in the Heights.

“We’d like to thank our property manager Braun Enterprises and our loyal customers for making Revelry a huge success,” Baker said in a statement. “The neighborhood embraced us, and we thrived for eight years. There were plenty of great times with an eclectic mix of people, and we look forward to continuing serving this area next door.”

Baker opened Revelry in 2014. With 40 taps of primarily craft beer and more than 30 TVs, it quickly became a neighborhood destination for grabbing a drink and watching a game. Countless Houstonians have watched Astros World Series games, college football playoffs, and World Cup matches there. A well-executed menu of kicked up bar food and a dog-friendly patio further enhanced its appeal.

Revelry will give customers plenty of opportunities to say goodbye. Promotions include returning bar shifts for former employees, all-day happy hour pricing on Fridays in July, and a farewell party on July 30. Follow the bar on social media for more details.