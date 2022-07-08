Home » City Life
Houston's city animal shelter waives adoption fees for future furry friends

The appropriately named Darling is available to adopt for free at BARC. (Her ID number is A1813586, hint-hint.) Photo courtesy of BARC

The bright Houston summer has a dark side each year: thousands of hungry, stray animals often injured or sick and looking for a home. Fortunately, locals looking for a fur baby or fuzzy BFF can adopt one for free, thanks to a generous new national campaign.

BARC, the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center has partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation for another “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.

That means Houstonians can enjoy waived adoption fees from Tuesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 31 for all fixed shelter dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens.

Those interested should visit BARC’s Adoption Center (3300 Carr St.) between 11 am–5 pm Tuesday through Sunday. To scan the adoptable pets, future parents can visit BARC’s site.

This “Empty the Shelters” initiative launched in 2016 as an effort to encourage more families to adopt a pet into their home. Since its inception, the Bissell Pet Foundation has expanded its “Empty the Shelters” reach to organizations in 45 states and Canada, partnering with a total of 414 shelters, a press release notes.

“Shelters are calling me daily and Bissell Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation, in a statement. “With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22 percent in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets. Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

Empty the Shelters has placed more than 61,781 pets in forever (“furever,” in pet speak) homes. 

Prospective parents can visit the foundation site or BARC’s official site for more information and to meet some adorable new friends.

