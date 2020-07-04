Houston nightclub's jam-packed night leads this week's top 5 stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Controversial Houston nightclub's owner defends packed weekend crowds. Is Spire a nightclub or a reception hall? It's "a little bit of everything," owner Zach Truesdell says.

2. 2 Houston-area bars defy closure order and have licenses suspended. Not only did Prospect Park have its license suspended for 30 days; Mayor Turner named it to his "Wall of Shame."

3. National Asian food app delivers the best of Chinatown to Houstonians. Chowbus helps restaurants with marketing supporting and photography.

4. These Houston restaurants have closed or reopened due to COVID-19. Diners may now return to Daddy's Burgers, Eunice, and others.

5. New Margaritaville resort lets Houstonians waste away in Lake Conroe. The 20-story resort features 303 luxury suites, as well as 32 lakefront cottages with available boat slips.