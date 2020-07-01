These Houston restaurants have closed or reopened due to COVID-19

Restaurants temporarily closing after one or more employees tests positive for COVID-19 has sadly become part of Houston’s culinary landscape. Usually, the businesses are able to reopen a few days later after their other employees have been tested, and the spaces have undergone extra cleaning.

That they’re able to reopen so quickly demonstrates how seriously restaurants take requirements regarding hand washing, wearing a mask, etc. Despite working in occasionally cramped conditions, even those restaurants with an employee who tests positive don’t seem to be infecting their coworkers very often.

Once they reopen, diners should feel comfortable patronizing these establishments. They’re taking everyone’s health seriously and deserve our dollars.

Restaurants that have reopened this week after temporary closures

Eunice: Closed June 27. Reopened July 1.

Local Foods: Closed June 26. Reopened June 30.

Local Group Brewing: Closed June 18. Reopened July 3 (to-go only).

Pistolero’s: Closed June 20. Reopened June 30.

The Pit Room: Closed June 30. Reopened July 1.

Restaurants that have closed temporarily

Downtown restaurant Batanga closed on June 26. The tapas restaurant has not announced a reopening date.

Citing the rise of COVID-19 cases in Houston, Bosscat Kitchen closed on June 27. The restaurant’s staff will be tested for coronavirus, and the building will undergo a deep cleaning before it reopens.

Bars and restaurants that have announced a closure this week

Cane Rosso in The Heights closed temporarily on June 30 after an employee tested positive. The Neapolitan-style pizzeria will reopen “soon,” after its building has been cleaned and disinfected.

Hando temporarily closed on June 29 after an employee tested positive. The Heights hand roll restaurant will reopen “when we are confident that we can do so safely and responsibly.”

Love Buzz Pizza Pub temporarily closed on June 29 after the family member of an employee tested positive. The Montrose pizzeria expects to reopen later this week.

Rainbow Lodge temporarily closed June 28 after an employee tested positive. The luxurious restaurant expects to reopen July 1.