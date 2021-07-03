Home » City Life
Totally gross worm invaders crawl to top of Houston's top 5 stories

hammerhead worm
These nasty newcomers eat friendly earthworms. Photo courtesy of Fabiola Islas

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Latest species to invade Houston is an icky super-long predatory worm. These new invaders can be nearly a foot long and earthworms, which are essential to maintain healthy soil.

2. Sporty British pub/restaurant darts into buzzy Houston mixed-use development. Flight Club, a sporty British darts/pub/restaurant concept, is coming to the much-heralded Regency Square.

3. Talented and familiar chef takes over cozy Rice Village Italian restaurant. Veteran chef Sandro Scarafile is taking over the popular Rice Village spot, Roma.

4. Ken Hoffman crunches the numbers on Elton John's big upcoming Houston show. Our columnist goes by the numbers and no surprise — John's big Houston show will be a massive moneymaker. 

5. 16 best new Houston restaurants compete for coveted Tastemakers title. CultureMap readers can weigh in on their favorites via a bracket-style, head-to-head tournament that pits 16 restaurants against each other until only one remains. Vote now

