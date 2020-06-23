Help your fellow Houstonian during COVID-19 on a virtual 'day of action'

The renewed spread of COVID-19 and its adverse effects on individuals and communities has sparked a desire in many to give back. But just how to do so has been confounding in this era of social distancing.



To the rescue comes the United Way of Greater Houston, which is hosting a virtual “Day of Action” volunteer event to support those in need. Those who participate in the Friday, June 26 event can complete volunteer projects from the comfort of their home at little to no cost, according to a press release.



All participants will receive a project guide prior to the event with details for each project and can join a kickoff webinar on the morning of June 26.



Volunteer projects fall into the following categories:



Disaster response

Notes of encouragement for essential workers; hurricane preparedness kits; and care cards for seniors or families living in shelters.



Basic needs

Assembly of breakfast bags for homebound senior citizens or snack packs for students who rely on school resources for meals; activity kits to keep seniors engaged and busy while remaining isolated due to COVID-19.



Summer learning

Assembly of family game kits and summer activity kits to keep families and children beat boredom and stay mentally engaged during time off from school; donation of books and design of a printable bookmark for each donated book.



To view available projects and register, visit the Day of Action site.



When the projects are completed, participants are asked to deliver the finished item to a suggested nonprofit organization in their community by July 3.



“Now more than ever, families and individuals in our region need support as they face the unknown due to COVID-19,” said Emily Faron, manager at United Way of Greater Houston, in a statement. “The Day of Action is a great way to not only give back to those in need, but understand what United way does year-round to support our community’s most vulnerable.”