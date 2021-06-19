Houston's 10 best neighborhood restaurants heat up week's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston's 10 essential neighborhood restaurants for daily dining. At a time when restaurants provided an essential sense of normalcy, these 10 nominees for Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year provided comfort and consistency.

2. Royal River Oaks palace built for Saudi prince dazzles market at $18 million. The 23,870-square-foot estate boasts three stories, 10 bedrooms, and 15 bathrooms.

3. 10 best Houston bars for 2021 stir up stellar sips and service. Presenting the nominees for the CultureMap Tastemakers Awards Bar of the Year.

4. Game-changing Fifth Ward waterfront mixed-use development tees up new golf course and restaurant. When it opens next year, East River 9 will be the only public, nine-hole, par-three golf course inside the 610 Loop

5. New patio bar shakes up Midtown with dog park and crafty cocktails. In an area with lots of dogs and not many backyards, Barkley's seems ideally suited to become a popular destination.