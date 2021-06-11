Home » Real Estate
royal river oaks residence

Royal River Oaks palace built for Saudi prince dazzles market at $18 million

By
The estate sits on 3.1 acres of coveted River Oaks land. Photo by TK Images
The stunning grand entrance and chandelier.  Photo by TK Images
The property backs onto Buffalo Bayou.  Photo by TK Images
The resort-style pool. Photo by TK Images
Clean lines define the exterior facade.  Photo by TK Images
Bathrooms are elegant and open. Photo by TK Images
The wine room holds 2,000 bottles. Photo by TK Images
A closet fit for any prince.  Photo by TK Images
Skylights brighten living spaces. Photo by TK Images
The manse is gated for privacy.  Photo by TK Images
A kitchen for entertaining.  Photo by TK Images
Bathrooms with a view.  Photo by TK Images
Marble lines the doorway. Photo by TK Images
One of the most coveted pieces of property in River Oaks is now on the market — and ready to fetch a princely price.

A mammoth palace at 1000 Kirby Drive has just been listed by Compass for $18.995 million. The 23,870-square-foot estate was built in 1986 for Saudi Arabian Prince Abdul Faisal and boasts three stories,10 bedrooms, and 15 bathrooms.

Sitting on 3.1 acres, the gates property  includes a lush, spacious lawn and 60-foot swimming pool, both of which back up to the banks of the Buffalo Bayou.

Inside, an intricate double-wide front door opens to a 60-foot entry hall and its 40-foot ceilings. Wide open and designed with large-scale entertaining in mind, the sprawling home’s formal dining room seats 40, while open spaces can host more than 250.

Culinary-minded owners will enjoy a fully equipped chef’s kitchen and a walk-in wine vault that houses more than 2,000 bottles. 

Upstairs, a master suite features two sleeping areas, two en-suite baths, sitting areas, an exercise gym, steam and sauna baths, and balconies. The floor also offers four other bedrooms with en-suite baths. The entire third floor was crafted for guests, who are greeted by four bedrooms and a living room.

Outside, an expansive swimming pool terrace with cabana house and adjacent gazebo with commercial-quality hibachi grill create a resort feel. Auto enthusiasts will be glad for a large motor court and a four-car garage. Staff are provided two-story accommodations.

“I grew up watching the construction of this home and have admired it ever since,” Compass’s Mike Mahlstedt, who listed the house with fellow realtor Laura Sweeney, tells CultureMap. “It is really a full circle moment for me because now it is my honor to list the property with Laura.”

Notably, Mahlstedt and Sweeney are listed as Houston No. 1 and No. 2 realtors, respectively, by Houston Business Journal and Real Trends.

Time will tell how fast this manse will be snatched up. Given Houston’s real estate frenzy, interest will no doubt abound for what Mahlstedt calls “an extremely rare opportunity in the heart of River Oaks, and something that really can not be replicated with this quality of materials.”

